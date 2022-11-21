Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Tops $22.31 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $909,731.82 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

