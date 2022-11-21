Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $704.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 313,759 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

