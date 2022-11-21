Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 994,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

