Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.
Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 994,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.