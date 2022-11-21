DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.75. 158,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $305.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.