DRW Securities LLC Takes $856,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

