DRW Securities LLC Takes $501,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $720.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $939.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

