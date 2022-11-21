DRW Securities LLC Sells 13,143 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

Baidu Stock Performance

About Baidu

BIDU traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. 78,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

