DRW Securities LLC Purchases 7,924 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,211,000 after buying an additional 1,653,313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,846.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. 417,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,177,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

