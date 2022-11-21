DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.61 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $18,221,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $72.99. 37,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,479. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

