DRW Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,483 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,068,555. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

