DRW Securities LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 804.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $523.73. 24,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

