Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Barclays

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.64) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.31) to GBX 598 ($7.03) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,010 ($11.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.17.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGF stock remained flat at $7.38 during trading hours on Monday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

