Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 438 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,692. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

