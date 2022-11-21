Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,177. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $70.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

