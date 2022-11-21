Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,409,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.85. 69,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The stock has a market cap of $345.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

