Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 536,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,446. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

