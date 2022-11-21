Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $519,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,164 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

