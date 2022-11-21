Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.64. 60,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. The company has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

