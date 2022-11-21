Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 248,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

