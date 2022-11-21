Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

