DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.59 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,520. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $124.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 30.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

