Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $50.47 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00023955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.47 million and approximately $158,960.75 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,148.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00372334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00110016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00795399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00637646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00233128 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,046,079 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

