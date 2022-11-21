DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

