DEI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,505.33 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, DEI has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $44,505.33 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00376994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00017476 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.