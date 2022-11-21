DeFiChain Market Capitalization Tops $232.99 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002858 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $232.99 million and $3.58 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.