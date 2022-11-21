DAO Maker (DAO) Tops One Day Volume of $606,917.34

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004949 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $100.55 million and approximately $606,917.34 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

