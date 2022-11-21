Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $26,800.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 1,308,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,963. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.