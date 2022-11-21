Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $18.24

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $17.46. Dana shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 32,228 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dana Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Dana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

