CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.
CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
