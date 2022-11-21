CyberDragon Gold Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $1.28 million worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00465788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.71 or 0.28578009 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

