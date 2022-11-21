CSFB Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$36.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.17.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.76. 227,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$51.55.

Insider Activity at Boralex

About Boralex

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.