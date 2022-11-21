CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $240.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 930.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.92. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $269.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

