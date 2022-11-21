CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $102.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRSP opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

