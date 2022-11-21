Credit Suisse Group Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 478,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

