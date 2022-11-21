Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

DBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 102,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,269. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,032. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

