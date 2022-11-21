Cowen Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $110,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $363,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.