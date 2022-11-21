Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 3.4%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.90. 1,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 372,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Couchbase Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Couchbase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Couchbase by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Couchbase by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

