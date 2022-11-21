Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 7106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

