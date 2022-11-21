Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $9.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.50. 21,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.