Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $54.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $54,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.42. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,257. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22.

