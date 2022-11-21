Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.61. 65,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

