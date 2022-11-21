Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

