Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.26. 28,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

