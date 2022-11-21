Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

