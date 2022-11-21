Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at $867,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.