Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 6.71% 5.78% 3.25% Laboratory Co. of America 11.51% 20.33% 10.37%

Risk and Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and Laboratory Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Laboratory Co. of America 0 3 6 0 2.67

Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $269.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 1.02 $190,000.00 $0.21 13.91 Laboratory Co. of America $16.12 billion 1.27 $2.38 billion $18.75 12.28

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. Laboratory Co. of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats American Shared Hospital Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for managed care organizations and accountable care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves managed care organizations, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a collaboration agreement with Tigerlily Foundation to increase clinical trial diversity for women of color. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

