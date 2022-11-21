Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 63.8% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $32,355.48 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

