Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pool by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $319.00. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,493. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.67. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.