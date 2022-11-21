Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,355. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.77.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

