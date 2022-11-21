Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 40,054 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $46.48. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

